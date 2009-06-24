Mark Sanford Returns From.... Argentina

Ah, so this resolves everything.

The State: Gov. Mark Sanford arrived in the Hartsville-Jackson International Airport this morning, having wrapped up a seven-day visit to Buenos Aires, Argentina, he said. Sanford said he had not been hiking along the Appalachian Trail, as his staff said in a Tuesday statement to the media.

Sanford, in an exclusive interview with The State Media Company, said he decided at the last minute to go to the South American country to recharge after a difficult legislative session in which he battled with lawmakers over how to spend federal stimulus money.

Why Buenos Aires?

Sanford wanted to go somewhere “exotic.” He added that it’s a great city.

Well, glad this is totally resolved.

