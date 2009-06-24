Mark Sanford Returns From.... Argentina

Ah, so this resolves everything.



The State: Gov. Mark Sanford arrived in the Hartsville-Jackson International Airport this morning, having wrapped up a seven-day visit to Buenos Aires, Argentina, he said. Sanford said he had not been hiking along the Appalachian Trail, as his staff said in a Tuesday statement to the media.

…

Sanford, in an exclusive interview with The State Media Company, said he decided at the last minute to go to the South American country to recharge after a difficult legislative session in which he battled with lawmakers over how to spend federal stimulus money.

Why Buenos Aires?

Sanford wanted to go somewhere “exotic.” He added that it’s a great city.

Well, glad this is totally resolved.

