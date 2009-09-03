Mark Sanford: I'm Doing God's Work!

South Carolina love-gov Mark Sanford is still digging himself deeper into his hole.



In an interview with The Washington Times (his wife is in the September issue of Vanity Fair, just for comparison of who’s doing better in the media), Sanford says he’s doing “what God wanted me to do with my life.”

He then compares his plight to Sarah Palin’s, and says his comment about hiking the Appalachian Trail was a “little white lie.” It just gets worse from there >

(via TPMMuckraker)

