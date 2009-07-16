Mark Sanford Going On Vacation... With His Wife

Looks like reconciliation is in the cards for Mark Sanford and the lady who helped launch his political career — his wife Jenny.



Politico confirms that the South Carolina Governor has cleared next week’s schedule for the first Palmetto State couple, though it’s not clear where they’re going.

(Insert cheap joke about how they’re probably not going to either a) Argentina or B) the Appalachian Trail)

