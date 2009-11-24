Gov. Sanford Faces 37 State Ethics Charges, Some Mistress-Related

It was not just bemused televsion viewers who watched South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford’s affair-announcing press conference this summer.
State ethics investigators were looking on with interest, too.
Following his announcement, the state’s ethics commission conducted an three-month investigation and announced today that Sanford will face 37 civil ethics charges for violating rules relating to aeroplane travel and campaign money.
He faces a maximum fine of $74,000 — $2,000 for each count.
The AP, via The New York Times, has a full report, but here is a summary of some of the allegations:
- 18 instances of improperly purchasing airling tickets, including approval of the purchase of four first-and business-class plane tickets for a June 2008 trip to Argentina, where he met his mistress;
- 9 times of improperly using a state aeroplane, including flying to a campaign contributor’s birthday and to Columbia for a personal event — including a haircut; and
- 10 times of improperly reimbursing himself with campaign cash, including for expenses to attend a hunting trip in Dublin, Ireland.
