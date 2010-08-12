Apparently anti-stimulus crusader Mark Sanford, governor of South Carolina, has agreed to accept stimulus money for his state after all this time. The money will go towards helping the jobless.



But the real story is… Mark Sanford is still the governor of South Carolina! Who knew!? We thought for sure the whole backpacking in Argentina story had finished him ages ago.

