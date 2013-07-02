Mark Sanchez's Epic Buttfumble Has Now Been immortalised In A Silent Film

The lasting image of the 2012 New York Jets, and possible the entire 2012 NFL season, was Mark Sanchez running face-first into the backside of one of his offensive linemen and fumbling the ball.
The play introduced us to a new football term, “buttfumble” and is still the reigning champion after 30 weeks on ESPN’s “Worst of the Worst.”
Now it has been turned into a brilliant silent movie (via Deadspin)…
