Mark Sanchez Was One Of The Best Quarterbacks In Week One

ESPN’s Total QBR stat, which looks at the overall performance of quarterbacks, is far from perfect but it is still better than the more traditional QB Rating.In week one, Mark Sanchez posted the second-highest mark in the NFL, with a 97.1 (out of 100).



Sanchez, who was 19-27 for 266 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception, was second only to Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons (97.5; see the top 10 passers below). Meanwhile, Tim Tebow did not throw a pass for the Jets, and ran just five times for 11 yards.

It is also worth noting that of the quarterback matchups in week one, the player with the higher Total QBR was 15-1.

Here are the 10 best quarterback performances from week one…

