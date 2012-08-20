The Nightmare Scenario For The Jets Is Already Coming True

Photo: AP

When the Jets traded for Tim Tebow last spring, they created a potential disaster out of thin air.Here’s the nightmare scenario they created:



Mark Sanchez — the high draft pick who the franchise has been banking on and building around for years — struggles out of the gate. Tebow makes a handful of dazzling plays in limited action. The Jets continue to lose games, and the fans and media start clamoring for Tebow. Rex Ryan, desperate to save his job, gives up on Sanchez and turns to Tebow. Tebow can’t recreate the magic he wielded in Denver last year. The Jets miss the playoffs. Mark Sanchez’s confidence is ruined. The Jets have no quarterback going into 2013.

After just two preseason games, this sequence of events is already coming true, because Mark Sanchez and the NYJ offence have been awful.

Sanchez is 13/17 for 80 yards with 1 INT, 0 TDs, and 5 sacks in his two preseason games. Besides that dismal passing yards per attempt, these numbers aren’t all terrible. But the Jets offence hasn’t scored a point with Sanchez in at QB, and it looks like little has changed from his ultra-conservative, dink-and-dunk approach from 2011.

Basically, Sanchez has a short leash because he was so bad last year, and he hasn’t looked any better this preseason.

Tebow hasn’t looked that great himself. But this nightmare scenario has little to do with who is objectively a better QB, and everything to do with perception and expectations. If Sanchez is bad enough, this much-feared sequence of events will begin to rapidly unfold.

It’s just preseason. But if Sanchez’s poor performance continues into weeks 1 and 2, this thing could unravel real quick.

