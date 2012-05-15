Jets Coach: Mark Sanchez Stunk It Up Last Season

Photo: Wikimedia

The New York Jets trading for Tim Tebow took many by surprise, but it mostly solidified what those of us outside the team thought: Mark Sanchez had begun to regress.Anonymous rumours of locker room turmoil swirled after the season fell apart, but for the most part Jets coaches stuck behind Sanchez.



Now Jets’ quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh basically admitted, in a veiled way, why Tebow was brought in (emphasis ours).

“There were turnovers that were not his fault that were credited to him. But there were enough that playing that position he needs to cut some of those down. Most of them came from just poor decision-making.“

Cavanaugh then elaborated on the root of Sanchez’s issues.

“When we were sitting at 8-5, he probably still wasn’t questioning some of the decisions that he made that cost us a ball or cost us points or put our defence in a tough spot. When the season ended 8-8 and his last three games were not very good… I think it became much more evident to him.“

It’s worth noting that Cavanaugh also said Sanchez doesn’t need Tebow to improve, but as FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer says, Tebow’s “football Ritalin” certainly won’t hurt.

Keep in mind, for as revealing as those comments may be, Cavanaugh can’t publicly throw his starting quarterback under the bus.

