Mark Sanchez Intentionally Kicks The Ball Out Of The Back Of The Endzone In The Saddest Play Of The Weekend

After a blundered handoff by the Jets led to the football dangerously bouncing around the endzone, Mark Sanchez made a smart play and kicked it out of bounds for a safety.



But that doesn’t make this GIF any less sad.

Despite their 3-3 record, something just feels off about the Jets. Their two best players are hurt, their offensive line is struggling, and the once-thrilling Tim Tebow has been used more sparingly than any of us thought.

They currently trail the Pats 16-10 at halftime.

Add this oddity to the list (via Timothy Burke):

Photo: Gifulmination

