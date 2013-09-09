Sad Photos Of Injured Mark Sanchez Throwing Passes Left-Handed

In a worrisome development, embattled New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez will reportedly seek a second opinion on the shoulder injury that sidelined him for today’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sanchez suffered the injury when coach Rex Ryan controversially put him in late in a meaningless preseason game.

Sanchez has already been replaced by rookie Geno Smith, and there are rumblings that the Jets would like to put him on injured reserve and be done with him. It’s a sad series of events for Sanchez — who was supposed to be the franchise saviour coming out of USC.

He has been reduced to throwing passes left-handed in warm-ups because his throwing shoulder is injured:

