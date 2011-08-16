Jets Quarterback Mark Sanchez LOVES Broadway Musicals

Mark Sanchez is gracing the cover of GQ for its September issue, and besides the model-esque photos that fill the pages, GQ found out some interesting tidbits about the Jets quarterback. Here are six quick facts:



He agonized about what to buy his linemen for Christmas

He wanted to fight Rex Ryan when he threatened to bench him last year

He’d rather go see How To Suc eed In Business Without Really Trying than eat chicken wings and pizza at a go-kart track

He has episodes of Glee saved on his DVR

He’s seen just about every Broadway show out right now, some of them a few times

He feels a “kinship” with the actors. He told GQ: “Their life is so regimented—like mine. They have eight shows a week. They have to take care of their bodies, stretch, eat right, take care of their voices. You know, their voice is like my arm.”

