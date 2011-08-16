Jets Quarterback Mark Sanchez LOVES Broadway Musicals

Leah Goldman
Mark Sanchez is gracing the cover of GQ for its September issue, and besides the model-esque photos that fill the pages, GQ found out some interesting tidbits about the Jets quarterback. Here are six quick facts:

  • He agonized about what to buy his linemen for Christmas
  • He wanted to fight Rex Ryan when he threatened to bench him last year
  • He’d rather go see How To Suc eed In Business Without Really Trying than eat chicken wings and pizza at a go-kart track
  • He has episodes of Glee saved on his DVR
  • He’s seen just about every Broadway show out right now, some of them a few times
  • He feels a “kinship” with the actors. He told GQ: “Their life is so regimented—like mine. They have eight shows a week. They have to take care of their bodies, stretch, eat right, take care of their voices. You know, their voice is like my arm.”

Read more at GQ >>>

