Jets Quarterback Mark Sanchez LOVES Broadway Musicals

Mark Sanchez is gracing the cover of GQ for its September issue, and besides the model-esque photos that fill the pages, GQ found out some interesting tidbits about the Jets quarterback. Here are six quick facts:
- He agonized about what to buy his linemen for Christmas
- He wanted to fight Rex Ryan when he threatened to bench him last year
- He’d rather go see How To Suc eed In Business Without Really Trying than eat chicken wings and pizza at a go-kart track
- He has episodes of Glee saved on his DVR
- He’s seen just about every Broadway show out right now, some of them a few times
- He feels a “kinship” with the actors. He told GQ: “Their life is so regimented—like mine. They have eight shows a week. They have to take care of their bodies, stretch, eat right, take care of their voices. You know, their voice is like my arm.”
