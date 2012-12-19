Running Back Accidentally Kicks A Fumble Away From Mark Sanchez To End The Jets' Season

In the worst-played Monday Night Football game in recent memory, the Titans beat the Jets 14-10 last night, ending New York’s playoff hopes for good and placing the futures of Mark Sanchez and Rex Ryan into question.



There were 16 total punts and 5 total turnovers.

Mark Sanchez completed less than half his passes, threw four interceptions, and turned the ball over twice in the final two minutes of the game.

It was one of his worst games of his season, yet due to the general ineptitude of the Titans, the Jets had a chance to win the game with the ball on Tennessee’s 25-yard line with 47 seconds left and the score 14-10.

It looked like the Jets were about to once again pull out a win. But on the first play of the drive, Mark Sanchez couldn’t get a handle on the snap, running back Bilal Powell accidentally kicked the ball away from him as Sanchez scrambled to his knees, and the Titans recovered to end the game and New York’s season.

It wasn’t the Jets’ season in a nutshell (that’d be the buttfumble), but it was pretty close (GIF via Deadspin):

Photo: via Deadspin

