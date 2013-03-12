After A Horrific Year, Mark Sanchez Is Still The favourite To Land The Jets QB Job

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Jets offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said that Mark Sanchez “has a leg up” on the other quarterbacks on the roster heading into the spring, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports.He hasn’t been named the starter, but Mornhinweg’s comments suggest that he’s the favourite to land the job right now.



It’s a stunning development considering how last year ended.

If you remember, Sanchez was benched in Week 13 against the Cardinals. He played in the final month of the season after McElroy got hurt, but he was just as ineffective as he was before the benching. His stats last year were downright awful. He was

31st out of 32 QBs in passing rating

30th in completion percentage

30th in yards per attempt

30th in yards per game

25th in passing TDs

3rd in sacks allowed

It wasn’t all his fault. The Jets had all sorts of injuries and roster holes.

But it was a horrific season by anyone’s standards.

After the year all indications were the Jets would try and trade Sanchez. But no tangible trade partners emerged over the winter (there wasn’t a single specific trade rumour involving Sanchez).

Now, the Jets appear to be content with the status quo. Seattle Seahawks back-up Matt Flynn is the only proven QB out there, and even that would require a trade involving multiple draft picks.

The draft itself is thin at QB, so the Jets probably won’t find a franchise guy either.

So they are left with Sanchez still.

