Mark Sanchez Explains The Butt Fumble For The First Time: 'It Was Like A Car Accident'

Mark Sanchez talked for the first time today about the awful fumble that defined his team’s 49-19 loss to the Patriots last Thursday, and compared it to a car crash.Here’s what he told ESPN’s Rich Cimini:



“It’s embarrassing. You screw up the play and I’m trying to do the right thing. It’s not like I’m trying to force something. I start to slide and I slide in the worst spot I possibly could — right into Brandon Moore.

“I guess (I was) more stunned than anything. It was just like a car accident. I was like, ‘Whoa, what just happened? The ball is gone.’ It was weird, man. That sucked.”

To refresh your memory, there was a miscommunication in the Jets backfield and Sanchez sprinted toward the line, slammed into his teammate’s butt, fumbled, and the Patriots took it back for a touchdown.

The play was part of a 65-second stretch where the Patriots scored 21 points.

Here’s the video:

