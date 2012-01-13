Laugh All You Want But Mark Sanchez Is Loving Life Off The Field

Mark Sanchez has been getting killed by his fellow teammates recently, current and former.



Last week, former Jets defensive tackle Kris Jensen said Sanchez had leadership issues, and now a bunch of unnamed current players are calling him lazy and say he’s treated like a baby.

Ouch.

But off the field, Sanchez is doing quite alright. Between rumours he’s dating model Kate Upton, endorsements, and a little modelling himself, Sanchez is living pretty well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.