Laugh All You Want But Mark Sanchez Is Loving Life Off The Field

Mark Sanchez has been getting killed by his fellow teammates recently, current and former.
Last week, former Jets defensive tackle Kris Jensen said Sanchez had leadership issues, and now a bunch of unnamed current players are calling him lazy and say he’s treated like a baby.
Ouch.
But off the field, Sanchez is doing quite alright. Between rumours he’s dating model Kate Upton, endorsements, and a little modelling himself, Sanchez is living pretty well.
He signed a big deal with Pepsi Max last year and Sports Illustrated says he made $2.5 million in endorsements.
Johnson had something to say about the unnamed Jets players calling Mark Sanchez lazy.
Johnson went on MSNBC this morning and said of the lazy label:
'I've never heard that. He's the first guy in the building every morning and the last guy to leave, so the last thing he is is lazy.'
And despite his terrible play this season, and the criticism, the dude is still making a salary of more than $15 million
