Hayden Panettiere

For those of you following the tumultuous relationship of hedge funder Chip Kruger’s daughter, Eliza Kruger, and Mark Sanchez, sad news.The footballer has moved on.



The NYPOST reports this morning that Sanchez is now seeing Hayden Panettiere.

One person who might be glad to learn that the older guy will stop scamming on his daughter – Chip Kruger.

Kruger was called a financial “high flier” in the 1990s. RBS bought the

Photo: NYPost

company he co-founded, Greenwich Capital, in 1996. He graduated from Trinity in 1975 and got his MBA from Tuck in 1977. He co-founded Holger Partners, was the Co-CEO of Greenwich NatWest, where he “restructured NatWest Bank’s global investment banking businesses.” In 1981, he co-founded Greenwich Capital in 1981.

Then RBS bought it and he went on to to buy a large portion of the CME subsidiary of GM, to partner in GreenSea, a company that funds a number of the nation’s oceanic modelers to look more closely at the question of iron fertilization as a sequestration strategy (?), found The Waterside School in Stamford, and now he’s a partner at Five Mile Capital, a Stamford, CT-based hedge fund.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.