Mark Sanchez Did A Really Cool Thing For US Troops To Launch Fleet Week

Eloise Lee
Mark Sanchez with Sailor

Photo: BI Military & defence

When U.S. Sailors and Marines stepped onto Pier 9 in Brooklyn as their ships docked for Fleet Week, they met football star Mark Sanchez.We were lucky to be there and can share a few moments of the Jets quarterback doing his part to boost morale. 

He spent the afternoon hanging out with troops, and was thrilled to be in their company. The pier was specially set up by the troop-focused charity the USO (United Services organisation) and sponsored by Pepsi in support of active duty military personnel. 

“Having a gr8 day out here at Valor Fleet Week w/ the US Navy, USO & @pepsimax,” he tweeted, along with a photo snapped of himself with Sailors dressed in crisp white uniforms.

Check out the behind-the-scenes pictures we took below.

As Marines and Sailors stepped onto the pier, Mark Sanchez was nearby..

He shook hands with everyone, greeting military fans and snapping photos

And he personalised his autograph signings for the troops

One of his messages up-close

A sailor looks on as a line starts forming

Mark said that it was great to be there

And he tweeted about the day

The pier attracted a few more famous faces and a spectacular show

