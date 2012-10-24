Mark Sanchez And Eva Longoria Broke Up

Photo: Jason Kempin and John Shearer/Getty Images

A little over a month ago, it was confirmed that Eva Longoria, 37, was dating Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, 25. Back then, Longoria seemed smitten.But now, TMZ is reporting the couple has broken up.



Things are not looking good for Mark Sanchez these days. The Jets are 3-4, and Sanchez is currently rated as the second-worst QB in the league behind Browns QB Brandon Weeden.

Let’s hope the break-up doesn’t affect Sanchez when he faces the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.

