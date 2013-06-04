Actor Mark Ruffalo Tells Us Why NYC's New Bike Share Program Is Awesome [VIDEO]

We recently tested out New York City’s new bike share program to see how it would work for the average New Yorker. While we were out, we encountered lots of people who were curious about the new system and how it worked. One of those people was actor Mark Ruffalo.



We asked him what he thought of the program and if he planned on using it.

Watch below to see what he had to say:

Produced by Robert Libetti

