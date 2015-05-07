Mark Ruffalo wrote a great defence of Joss Whedon and feminism on Reddit

Getty Mark Ruffalo jokes

On Monday, Joss Whedon quit Twitter after the opening weekend of “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

It was thought he quit after being hounded by threats and accusations of sexism. On Wednesday, Whedon denied those rumours. Yet, the accusations haven’t quite gone away.

While holding a Reddit AMA about water defence, Mark Ruffalo, who played Bruce Banner in “Age of Ultron,” was asked about the issue and came to Whedon’s defence.

I think it’s sad. Because I know how Joss feels about women, and I know that he’s made it a point to create strong female characters.

Ruffalo says there are certainly problems with the superhero genre; however, those issues have less to do with Whedon and more to do with the system as a whole.

I think part of the problem is that people are frustrated that they want to see more women, doing more things, in superhero movies, and because we don’t have as many women as we should yet, they’re very, very sensitive to every single storyline that comes up right now.

While Whedon may have quit for matters unrelated to this issue, Ruffalo says Whedon still thinks about it heavily:

I know what his values are. And I think it’s sad, because in a lot of ways, there haven’t been as many champions in this universe as Joss is and will continue to be. And I know it hurts him. I know it’s heavy on him. And the guy’s one of the sweetest, best guys, and I know him – as far as any man can be a champion for women, he is that.

Ruffalo has been a vocal defender of Whedon on Twitter as well. Here was his response when somebody asked him about “internalized misogny” of making Black Widow the love interest:

@thordinsons @josswhedon Weird I thought he turned Banner into a love interest that needed saving.

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 2, 2015

You can read Ruffalo’s full Reddit response below:

