Chrissy Teigen, Mark Ruffalo, and more lent their support to Chris Evans after he accidentally leaked a nude photo

Mark Ruffalo and Chrissy Teigen were among the many people who lent their support to Chris Evans over the weekend after the actor accidentally leaked a nude photo on his Instagram account.

“@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself,” Ruffalo, who starred alongside Chris Evans in Marvel’s “Avengers” films, tweeted. “Seeâ€¦ silver lining.” So that’sâ€¦hopefully reassuring?”

“My WhatsApp automatically saves every photo to my roll so any boobs in my phone are my girlfriends showing me their boobs or boobs they hate or boobs they love or yeah def also my boobs,” she tweeted. “I’d say 80 per cent of my roll is WhatsApp nonsense between friends.”

Over the weekend, Evans attempted to share a video of his family on his Instagram story, but in doing so the former “Captain America” star accidentally revealed his camera roll, which held a picture of his penis and a meme featuring Evans’ face and the caption: “Guard. That. Pussy.”

Chris Evans’ younger brother, Scott, also poked fun at the actor’s Instagram slip tweeting that he was “off social media for the day yesterday” and asked fans: “What’d I miss?”

Evans has yet to comment on the mistake himself.

