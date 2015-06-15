This trader is Wall Street's undefeated 'best athlete' for the 4th year in a row

Former NFL player Mark Rubin, who beat Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps in swimming as a kid, captured the title of “Wall Street’s Best Athlete” on Sunday at the Wall Street Decathlon for the fourth consecutive year.
Rubin, 29, is a futures and options trader who will be starting a new job at ICAP. He previously worked as a vice president at Barclays.
In a span of four hours, Rubin and other athletes in the financial services industry completed a 400-meter run, football throw, pull-ups, 40-yard dash, dips, 500-meter row, vertical jump, 20-yard shuttle, bench press, and an 800-meter run.
Rubin, a former Penn State safety who had a brief stint in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams, finished the event with 7,683 points. Rubin didn’t place first in a single individual event. This is a competition that’s about being consistent though.
Here’s a quick rundown of his performance:
Former Harvard football captain Collin Zych, who works for Greenhill & Co., finished in second place with 7,462 points. Jay Li, who works for Trafelet Brokaw & Co., placed third with 7,385 points. Li came in second the two previous years.
The event is thrown for a fantastic cause, raising around $US1.5 million for Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center’s pediatric cancer research. Rubin was also a top fundraiser raising $US14,752 for the cause.
Here’s a quick bio on Rubin:
- He was born on October 24, 1985 in Buffalo, New York
- He’s 6’3″ and 225 lbs.
- He’s originally from Amherst, New York
- Aside from football, he’s a talented swimmer and lacrosse player.
- Speaking of his swimming career, he has some major bragging rights. Rubin beat decorated Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps in swimming a few times when they competed from ages 12 to 14. Phelps beat him most of the time, but it’s still cool.
- He was a finance major in the Smeal College of Business at Penn State
- During his senior year at Penn State, Rubin played in every single game
- He was named to the ESPN The Magazine Academic All-District team during his final year in college
- He also earned Academic All-Big Ten honours during both his Junior and Senior year seasons
- Rubin was signed as a free agent to St. Louis Rams following the 2009 NFL draft. He was waived, re-signed and waived again.
Check out some photos of Rubin from the Decathlon:
