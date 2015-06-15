This trader is Wall Street's undefeated 'best athlete' for the 4th year in a row

Zack DeLaune Mark Rubin before the final event of the Wall Street Decathlon.

Former NFL player Mark Rubin, who beat Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps in swimming as a kid, captured the title of “Wall Street’s Best Athlete” on Sunday at the Wall Street Decathlon for the fourth consecutive year.

Rubin, 29, is a futures and options trader who will be starting a new job at ICAP. He previously worked as a vice president at Barclays.

In a span of four hours, Rubin and other athletes in the financial services industry completed a 400-meter run, football throw, pull-ups, 40-yard dash, dips, 500-meter row, vertical jump, 20-yard shuttle, bench press, and an 800-meter run.

Rubin, a former Penn State safety who had a brief stint in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams, finished the event with 7,683 points. Rubin didn’t place first in a single individual event. This is a competition that’s about being consistent though.

Here’s a quick rundown of his performance:

Former Harvard football captain Collin Zych, who works for Greenhill & Co., finished in second place with 7,462 points. Jay Li, who works for Trafelet Brokaw & Co., placed third with 7,385 points. Li came in second the two previous years.

The event is thrown for a fantastic cause, raising around $US1.5 million for Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center’s pediatric cancer research. Rubin was also a top fundraiser raising $US14,752 for the cause.

Here’s a quick bio on Rubin:

He was born on October 24, 1985 in Buffalo, New York

He’s 6’3″ and 225 lbs.

He’s originally from Amherst, New York

Aside from football, he’s a talented swimmer and lacrosse player.

Speaking of his swimming career, he has some major bragging rights. Rubin beat decorated Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps in swimming a few times when they competed from ages 12 to 14. Phelps beat him most of the time, but it’s still cool.

He was a finance major in the Smeal College of Business at Penn State

During his senior year at Penn State, Rubin played in every single game

He was named to the ESPN The Magazine Academic All-District team during his final year in college

He also earned Academic All-Big Ten honours during both his Junior and Senior year seasons

Rubin was signed as a free agent to St. Louis Rams following the 2009 NFL draft. He was waived, re-signed and waived again.

Check out some photos of Rubin from the Decathlon:

