Conservative MP Mark Pritchard Has Been Arrested Following Rape Allegations

Mark Pritchard, Conservative Member of Parliament for The Wrekin, was arrested on Tuesday following allegations of rape, Sky News reports.

The arrest was announced in Parliament’s Votes and Proceedings this morning:

Pritchard voluntarily turned himself over to police, a statement from the Metropolitan Police obtained by SkyNews said.

“We can confirm that a 48-year-old man voluntarily attended a north London police station on Tuesday, 2 December where he was arrested, following an allegation of rape in central London,” the statement said.

Pritchard has since been released on bail.

This is a developing story. Click here to refresh.

