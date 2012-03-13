Mark Pincus Should Have Waited For The Facebook IPO To Sell His ~$9 Million House

Matt Lynley
pincus house sf 8

Photo: Teed Haze

Mark Pincus has sold his six-bedroom house in San Francisco for $8.2 million, according to SF Curbed.The house had a listing price of about $8.9 million.

He probably should have waited for Facebook’s ~$100 billion initial public offering, which will make a huge number of Facebook’s employees fabulously wealthy.

Silicon Valley’s real estate market is already gearing up in anticipation of some expensive home purchases by Facebook’s newly monied elite.

The house was designed by One Kings Lane founder Ali Pincus, one source familiar with the situation told us.

Pincus' house has a two-car garage and a wider lot than most other houses in San Francisco

Pincus' house has four levels and has access to a roof level

The first level has a gigantic kitchen and a large living room

All the furniture in the house looks like it came straight out of One Kings Lane

The second level has four (yes, four) bedrooms

Pincus' master bedroom has its own fireplace, too

There's a second living room on the top level, along with another private study

In all, Pincus' house has six living rooms

Pincus' house also has a private backyard

That's one house they're selling...

Check out Mark and Ali Pincus' OTHER house in San Francisco

