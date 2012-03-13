Mark Pincus Should Have Waited For The Facebook IPO To Sell His ~$9 Million House

Photo: Teed Haze

Mark Pincus has sold his six-bedroom house in San Francisco for $8.2 million, according to SF Curbed.The house had a listing price of about $8.9 million.



He probably should have waited for Facebook’s ~$100 billion initial public offering, which will make a huge number of Facebook’s employees fabulously wealthy.

Silicon Valley’s real estate market is already gearing up in anticipation of some expensive home purchases by Facebook’s newly monied elite.

The house was designed by One Kings Lane founder Ali Pincus, one source familiar with the situation told us.

