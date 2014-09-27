Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Is Selling His Gorgeous San Francisco Mansion For $US18 Million

Zynga founder Mark Pincus has listed his Pacific Heights home for $US18 million, a tipster at Redfin tells us.

The home is located in a part of San Francisco that’s known as “Billionaire’s Row,” with Larry Ellison and Jony Ive among the most notable neighbours.

Pincus first purchased the home — a gorgeous Dutch Colonial house built in 1924 — in 2012, at a reported purchase price of $US16 million.

It has seven bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and 11,500 square feet of space perched on the top of a hill overlooking the Bay.

