Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Is Selling His Gorgeous San Francisco Mansion For $US18 Million

Madeline Stone
Pincus houseScott Olson / Getty Images

Zynga founder Mark Pincus has listed his Pacific Heights home for $US18 million, a tipster at Redfin tells us.

The home is located in a part of San Francisco that’s known as “Billionaire’s Row,” with Larry Ellison and Jony Ive among the most notable neighbours.

Pincus first purchased the home — a gorgeous Dutch Colonial house built in 1924 — in 2012, at a reported purchase price of $US16 million.

It has seven bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and 11,500 square feet of space perched on the top of a hill overlooking the Bay.

The house is located in the affluent San Francisco neighbourhood of Pacific Heights.

It's perched atop a hill that's become known as 'Billionaire's Row.' Larry Ellison and Jony Ive also own homes nearby.

A long, gated driveway leads up to the house.

Inside, there's a great deal of impressive woodwork.

According to the listing, it was designed by noted Bay Area architect Albert Farr.

Big windows look out on the San Francisco Bay.

And the views are pretty amazing.

The house is bigger than it appears -- there's a total of seven bedrooms laid out over four floors.

Here's one of the six bathrooms.

The home was built in 1924, and some of its original features are still there.

There are lots of interesting design details.

You can even see the Golden Gate Bridge from here.

Some of the windows have a more nautical feel.

And there's a deck that looks out on the neighbourhood.

