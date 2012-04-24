Zynga CEO Mark Pincus Gave His Employees A Day Off On 4/20

Photo: Joi
Zynga CEO Mark Pincus gave all of his employees the day off on Friday.Know what Friday’s date was?
4/20.
That date is important to two sub-cultures: neo-Nazis and pot smokers.
Neo-Nazis love 4/20 because it’s the day Hitler was born.
The date is even more precious to pot smokers. Many of them celebrate 4/20 because they believe “420” is police code for Marijuana possession. The truth is that 4:20 was the time of day that a group of influencers would gather to smoke every day back in 1971.
Mark Pincus is not a neo-Nazi.
We have no idea whether or not he smokes weed.
Zynga has a few “flash” holidays each year that they call “Zygolidays,” where CEO Mark Pincus will tell employees to just stay home.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.