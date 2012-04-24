Zynga CEO Mark Pincus Gave His Employees A Day Off On 4/20

Photo: Joi

Zynga CEO Mark Pincus gave all of his employees the day off on Friday.Know what Friday’s date was?



4/20.

That date is important to two sub-cultures: neo-Nazis and pot smokers.

Neo-Nazis love 4/20 because it’s the day Hitler was born.

The date is even more precious to pot smokers. Many of them celebrate 4/20 because they believe “420” is police code for Marijuana possession. The truth is that 4:20 was the time of day that a group of influencers would gather to smoke every day back in 1971.

Mark Pincus is not a neo-Nazi.

We have no idea whether or not he smokes weed.

Zynga has a few “flash” holidays each year that they call “Zygolidays,” where CEO Mark Pincus will tell employees to just stay home.

