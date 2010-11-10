Mark Peter Davis Leaving DFJ Gotham, Joining Stealth Mode Startup

Venture capitalist Mark Peter Davis is leaving his position as an associate at DFJ Gotham to work on a startup of his own.



Davis has been with DFJ for the past four years, and has been active with many of the firm’s attractive new investments like ADstruc, Sailthru, and Yipit. His VC work, blogging, and work with Columbia University’s venture community put him on this year’s Silicon Alley 100.

The departure appears to be amicable all around. Davis began his career founding search startup Zotspot, and DFJ says he’s “always had an entrepreneurial itch.”

Davis declined to comment on the specifics of the new venture, but says he will remain in New York City.

