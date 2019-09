10 Stats That Show The US Housing Market Is On A Crazy Tear

Economist Mark Perry has been tweeting some great stuff this evening about how hot the housing market is around the country.

Check out these numbers!

Metro Milwaukee home sales rose 18.7% YoY in July, Median Sales Price by 7.3% http://t.co/Bq8I2TrQQ7

— Mark J. Perry (@Mark_J_Perry) August 13, 2013

Baltimore-area home sales rose 29.5% in July, with strong demand driving prices to highest level since summer 2008 http://t.co/pcjYNGORdY

— Mark J. Perry (@Mark_J_Perry) August 13, 2013

Albuquerque Home Sales Increased 30.6% in July YoY to Highest Level in Almost Six Years http://t.co/1I30x1SNGt

— Mark J. Perry (@Mark_J_Perry) August 13, 2013

Des Moines Area Home Sales Spiked 31 per cent in July Compared to a Year Earlier http://t.co/jGtc4Xdo4U

— Mark J. Perry (@Mark_J_Perry) August 13, 2013

HOT: July Minneapolis-St. Paul Home Sales Were Up 19% YoY to Highest Level since June 2006, Median Price up 17% http://t.co/FUwJbwcW7t

— Mark J. Perry (@Mark_J_Perry) August 13, 2013

HOT: Metro Detroit median home sales price rose nearly 50 per cent in July http://t.co/ZjFnwMrLxa

— Mark J. Perry (@Mark_J_Perry) August 13, 2013

Homes sales in Salt Lake were up by 17% YoY in July http://t.co/1D2TC7h6CH

— Mark J. Perry (@Mark_J_Perry) August 13, 2013

July home sales up 24% in Northern Virginia, Average Price by 8% http://t.co/IPYjBZ5O3X

— Mark J. Perry (@Mark_J_Perry) August 13, 2013

Wilmington Area home sales soar 38 per cent in July http://t.co/xE6AUU15Mk

— Mark J. Perry (@Mark_J_Perry) August 13, 2013

Metro Denver mansion sales (million-dollar homes) almost doubled in July from 2012 http://t.co/Mk4Onki8Py

— Mark J. Perry (@Mark_J_Perry) August 13, 2013

