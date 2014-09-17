A Wall Street Exec Explains What Instantly Turns Him Off When He Sees A Resume

Mark Patterson, co-founder of the private equity firm MatlinPatterson, has seen a lot of resumes in his day.

In a recent interview with OneWire CEO, Skiddy von Stade, Patterson shared one big red flag for him.

Over the years he’s learned that when he sees someone has hopped from job to job, spending 2-3 years at each spot, “there’s something wrong with them.”

To him, this is worse than being a kid with no experience, and he doesn’t see ambition as an excuse for it.

“I have no interest in the hopper,” he said. “On the positive side, especially for the young ones, I want to see where they suffered in their lives, and how they overcame that. I’m looking for fortitude, I’m looking for an endurance capacity in the individual.”

Patterson himself is an avid racecar driver who has driven in 24 hour races (he talks about it in the video). So maybe try to match that?

Watch the full interview above and subscribe to receive new Open Door interviews with industry leaders here.

