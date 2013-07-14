DEFENCE ATTORNEY: 'If George Zimmerman Were Black, He Never Would Have Been Charged With A Crime'

One of George Zimmerman’s defence lawyers said that George Zimmerman “never would have been charged” with a crime in the death of Trayvon Martin if Zimmerman were black.



Mark O’Mara also said that Zimmerman was not racist. And he scolded the media in a press conference after a not-guilty verdict was handed down in the case, blasting the press for prompting racial undertones in the case.

O’Mara’s first remark immediately raised eyebrows on social media — he made the seeming wide-ranging proclamation about race for which he later scolded the media.

Michael Steele, the former Republican National Committee chairman, questioned whether O’Mara was “high.” Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) also weighed in, suggesting during the press conference that O’Mara could “incite a riot by his arrogance alone.”

At the end of his press conference, O’Mara blasted the media for stirring racial tensions in the case.

“You guys ran with it, and you ran right over him,” O’Mara said. “… It was horrid to George Zimmerman that the media ran with a race story. It was your guys’ fault.”

