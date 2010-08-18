Mark Mobius Just Invested In A Country With Blood On The Streets And 20 Million People Threatened By Flooding

The biggest emerging markets bull out there, Templeton Asset Management’s Mark Mobius, just took a huge stand on flood-ravaged Pakistan.



Mobius told Bloomberg he recently upped investments in unspecified banks and energy companies in the Karachi Index:

From Bloomberg:

“There will be an impact on growth but company valuations are very, very attractive now and therefore we continue to invest in Pakistan despite all the negatives. The bottom line is that Pakistan is not going to go away. We want to buy stocks that look cheap as prices come down as a result of the flood.”

You just have to glance at the headlines to see what a bold move this is. Pakistan is facing the worst natural disaster in its history, with 20 million people affected by flooding and over 2,000 dead. The UN has warned of a second wave of death from starvation and water-born diseases.

And it’s not like Pakistan was very stable before the flood.

Check out photos of the worst Pakistani flood ever >

