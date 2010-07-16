Mark Mobius: Obama's Policies Are Hurting Employment Growth

Mark Mobius of Templeton Asset Management spoke with CNBC this morning about the state of emerging markets.



1:20 The talk of double dip doesn’t make sense.

1:35 Germany is benefiting from the weak euro, and it is driving growth there and in Poland.

3:15 Our frontier markets fund is the best performing, with Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Vietnam included.

4:20 Let countries with high foreign currency reserves invest in the U.S.

5:30 Restrictions on the U.S. market are putting a hinge on employment growth.

6:20 Obama’s economic philosophy is the exact opposite of emerging market governments and it is hampering employment growth.

8:50 After a crisis is over you have to move in the opposite way when it comes to government ownership of banks. But you can also move like China, continue to hold it public, and run it like a private enterprise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.