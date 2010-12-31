Mobius: India May Seem Like It Has A Lot Of Problems Now, But In The Future It Will Beat China

Mark Mobius says India will eventually beat Chinese growth, but it won’t be until 2030.



In an interview with CNBC-TV 18, Mobius made clear he was still betting on India big in the near term. 60% of Mobius’ Indian investments are in the IT and mining sectors. But he is keeping a close eye on government policy and growth, just in case.

Mobius sees India’s biggest struggles in 2011 as:

1. Easing inflation

2. Unemployment

3. Strengthening of the Rupee (against the dollar)

While analysts predict lower GDP growth for India, Mobius is certain that capital flows to the country will continue despite high valuations. He maintains that investors focus on companies rather than countries and that India has companies of interest.

Watch the interview here >

