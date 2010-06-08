Mark Mobius: The Euro Is Going To Be Great, And More Countries Should Join

Mark Mobius of Templeton Asset Management spoke with reporter Francine Lacqua of Bloomberg Television about the state of emerging markets growth. Mobius thinks that, in the long run, the euro is going to be great, but that it has pain to go through now.



0:40 Hungary getting its citizens ready for hard economic times, info leak was not meant for foreign consumption.

1:40 Some of the Eastern European markets are looking appealing, namely Poland, the Czech Republic, Russia and perhaps even Romania.

3:25 “From a long range point of view I think the Euro is great and I think more countries should join.”

