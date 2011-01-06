US

Emerging Markets Lover Mark Mobius Is Getting Out Of Chinese Property

Gregory White

Mark Mobius of the Templeton Emerging Markets Group (EM fund EMF) spoke to CNBC this morning about the state of EM investing, notably China.

  • 0:40 View on China hasn’t changed. Still have a lot in China, but Brazil is top. In the future, great opportunity in China. Lots of opportunity in red chips in Hong Kong.
  • 2:10 We’re staying away from property stocks for the most part. Main focus in China on oil, gas, and consumers.
  • 2:40 China realises it needs to become like America, where the driver is the domestic market.
  • 3:40 The only way to measure the political risk somewhere like Nigeria is on the ground, through conversation. Our biggest investment there is in the banks; this is because regulations have been updated. Investors must focus on individual companies and sectors.
  • 4:45 Japanese investors now targeting ASEAN markets, expanding their position. Small and medium cap companies have growing appeal.

