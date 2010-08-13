Mark Mobius: All These Double Dip Fears Are Awesome... For The Bulls

Mark Mobius points out that bulls should actually be happy that there are so many ‘double dip’ fears plaguing markets.



After all, it’s a sign that sentiment still has a long way to improve. We’re far from the point of unabashed optimism.

More importantly, it also puts massive pressure on governments to support economies and asset markets:

CNBC:

“They’re going to have to print and they’re going to have to continue money supply increases, and that’s good for the global market because it means there’s more money available globally,” Mobius said on CNBC Thursday.

The bigger worry on Mobius’ mind right now is the rapid rise in IPO activity, as that could eventually put downward pressure on prices.

“Unless investors finally say ‘look, enough is enough we want better prices’… I think there’s going be a downward pressure on prices of new IPOs.”

