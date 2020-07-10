Top US general slams Confederacy as 'an act of treason' and says country needs to take 'hard look' at bases honouring its leaders

US Army/Daniel Torok US Army Gen. Mark Milley.

US Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, discussed the possibility of renaming ten US Army bases that honoured Confederate leaders Thursday and noted that any change would require the utmost care.

Milley labelled the Civil War’s Confederacy as “an act of rebellion.”

“The American Civil War … was an act of treason at the time against the Union, against the Stars and Stripes, against the US Constitution,” Milley said. “And, those officers turned their back on their oath.”

He estimated that 43% of the US military was comprised of minorities; and that at least 20% of those within the Army were African American.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The top US military officer called the Civil War’s Confederacy “an act of rebellion,” one that violated the Constitution and went “against the Stars and Stripes,” as he addressed the topic of bases and statues named after Confederate leaders.

US Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, discussed Thursday the possibility of renaming the ten US Army bases that honoured Confederate leaders, bases like Fort Pickett and Fort Hood. He appeared to express support for renaming the bases, but he noted that any plan for change would require the utmost care due to potential political consequences.

In addition to other changes the military is looking at, “we’ve also got to take a hard look at the symbology, the symbols, things like the Confederate flags and statues and bases,” Milley said during a House Armed Service Committee hearing, adding that he ordered a commission for the military to explore the possibility.

Milley estimated that 43% of the US military was comprised of minorities, and at least 20% of those within the Army were African American.

“For those young soldiers that go on to a base, Fort Hood or Fort Bragg or wherever, named after a Confederate general, they can be reminded that that general fought for an institution of slavery that may have enslaved one of their ancestors,” Milley said.

He shared that when he was a young officer at Fort Bragg, he had a staff sergeant tell him that “he went to work every day at a base that represented a guy who enslaved his grandparents.”

Milley said unequivocally that the Civil War was “an act of rebellion.” The American Civil War “was an act of treason at the time against the Union, against the Stars and Stripes, against the US Constitution,” Milley said. “And those officers turned their back, on their oath,” he added, referring to Confederate leaders.

“Now, some have a different view of that,” Milley said. “Some think it’s heritage, others think it’s hate.”

He said that due to the political divisiveness of the issue, the implementation of any sort of policy changes would need to be handled carefully. He said that a commission is currently taking a look at base names, statues, and other related issues. “The way we should do it matters as much as that we should do it,” he said.

The US Army has been pressured in recent weeks to rename ten military bases named after Confederate leaders – including those with a storied past like Fort Bragg and Fort Benning – in the wake of the the killing of George Floyd and growing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

House lawmakers are attempting to allocate $US1 million in a defence spending bill to rename the Army bases this week. A House Appropriations subcommittee earlier in July released its own provisions for the next fiscal year, which would deny funding for new construction projects on bases “bearing the name of a confederate officer, except in the case that a process to replace such names has been initiated.”

President Donald Trump has firmly rejected the possibility of renaming bases named after Confederate leaders, tweeting last month “my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.” He has also said that he will veto a defence bill that calls for the renaming of bases named after the Confederacy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.