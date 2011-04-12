Mark Millar Readying 'Supercrooks' and 'Hit Girl' Spin-Off?

Mark Millar creating Supercrooks movie and comic simultaneously While many fans wait impatiently for Kick-arse 2: Balls to the Wall, the sequel to 2010’s Kick-arse, news has arrived from this past weekend’s Kapow! Convention in England that Kick-arse creator Mark Millar may be embarking on the cinematic adventures of his latest creation Supercrooks first.



Mark Millar revealed that an unnamed Spanish director is already attached to helm the theatrical version of Supercrooks, which is being written as we speak. Here is what he had to say about this interesting new project.

“We will probably be making the comic book at the same time as the movie. The idea behind it is that a bunch of supervillains get together and say, ‘You know what, we keep getting beat by the superheroes. We always end up in prison. This is terrible no matter what we try to do. Let’s go to a country where they don’t have any superheroes, and then we can kick arse.’ So they leave America and head over to Europe where there are no superheroes, and it’s like Ocean’s Eleven‘ meets the X-Men‘ where seven supervillains head to Europe to pull the biggest job of their career where there are no supervillains to stop them.”

Mark Millar also spoke more about writing the next Kick-arse comic book, upon which Kick-arse 2: Balls to the Wall will be based. He revealed that he is having a hard time concentrating on Kick arse himself, instead giving Hit Girl (Chloe Moretz) more scenes. This has resulted in a Hit Girl spin-off.

“I found that as I was writing the Kick-arse‘ comic, Hit-Girl would almost take it over because she was so much fun to write. When I was writing Kick-arse 2‘ I found myself just desperate to write Hit-Girl, but I had to force myself to give Kick-arse as many scenes as possible because it was his book. So since I had so many ideas for Hit-Girl that I couldn’t fit into one book, I’ve just spun it off into a solo title. It made perfect sense. Everyone coming out of the movie or reading the comic just wanted more Hit-Girl, so you needed more stories of her. The first issue of that will be out in September from Icon.”

It is not known at this time if Hit Girl’s solo adventures will spin-off into their own feature film, or if they will be incorporated into Kick-arse 2: Balls to the Wall. As Chloe Moretz grows older and out grows the role of Hit Girl, there is speculation that her part could get recast.

Kick-arse 2: Balls to the Wall comes to theatres in 2012 and stars Aaron Johnson, Lyndsy Fonseca, Chloe Moretz, Clark Duke, Evan Peters. The film is directed by Matthew Vaughn.

Supercrooks is in development .

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.