Trump is ‘moving forward’ with a 2024 presidential run in a ‘real way’ and is meeting with ‘cabinet members’ at his New Jersey golf club, former chief of staff says

Mark Meadows, pictured right, said ‘cabinet members’ met to discuss Former President Donald Trump’s political future. Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump met with “cabinet members” at his New Jersey golf club, Mark Meadows said.

The meeting revolved around “what does come next,” the former chief of staff told Newsmax.

Trump is “moving forward” with a potential 2024 run in a “real way,” Meadows said.

Former President Donald Trump is “moving forward” with a 2024 presidential run in a “real way,” according to his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

Trump met with “cabinet members” at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey to discuss his political future, Meadows hinted during an interview with Newsmax’s Steve Cortes on Friday evening.

“As we were looking into that, we’re looking at what does come next,” he continued.

Meadows, a loyal ally to the former president, further teased a potential Trump run.

“I’m not authorized to speak on behalf of the president, but I can tell you this, Steve,” Meadows said. “We wouldn’t be meeting tonight if we weren’t making plans to move forward in a real way, with President Trump at the head of that ticket.”

The former president has confirmed that another presidential run is a real possibility. In April, he said that he is “100 percent thinking about running again.”

In June, Trump said that he would be making an announcement about a run “in the not too distant future.”

Earlier in that month, he told supporters to look forward to “2024 or before,” Insider’s Mia Jankowicz reported.