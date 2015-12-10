How Facebook 'could be as big as Google'

Jillian D'Onfro
Mark Mahaney on Facebook 8721Business Insider / Michael SetoRBC’s Mark Mahaney

On Wednesday, RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney gave an in-depth presentation at Business Insider’s Ignition conference on Facebook’s biggest opportunities looking to the future.

Here’s the full presentation he gave outlining his predictions for what’s next for the social network.

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets
Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

Facebook is enormous -- and it's still growing

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

'This company gushers out cash'

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

Facebook is second only to Google and more advertisers are interested in allocating more of their budgets to the social network.

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

Facebook isn't just the 'Big Blue App'

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

It's huge.

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

'Facebook could be just as big as Google...'

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

Here are the four biggest opportunities ahead

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

'Instagram is the story of 2016 for Facebook'

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

We're at a tipping point now in terms of TV advertising -- and Facebook video is helping push those ad budgets online

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

There are huge untouched profit and revenue opportunities in messaging

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

It will probably take ten years for Oculus to start paying off for Facebook, but it will likely get there eventually.

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

Now for the really long-term opportunities...

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

Could Facebook break into the 'work' market? There are certainly a lot of challenges.

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

'I think those news-related ad dollars are being swept over to Facebook'

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

Can Facebook change people's search habits? 'I don't think it's going to happen.'

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

Facebook could take a commission of ecommerce on the site...

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

But there's one *enormous* challenge

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

Here's what you need to know:

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

Mark S. Mahaney

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

Mark S. Mahaney

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

Mark S. Mahaney

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

Mark S. Mahaney

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.