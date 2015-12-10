How Facebook 'could be as big as Google'

Business Insider / Michael SetoRBC’s Mark Mahaney
On Wednesday, RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney gave an in-depth presentation at Business Insider’s Ignition conference on Facebook’s biggest opportunities looking to the future.
Here’s the full presentation he gave outlining his predictions for what’s next for the social network.
Facebook is second only to Google and more advertisers are interested in allocating more of their budgets to the social network.
Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets
We're at a tipping point now in terms of TV advertising -- and Facebook video is helping push those ad budgets online
It will probably take ten years for Oculus to start paying off for Facebook, but it will likely get there eventually.
