How Facebook 'could be as big as Google'

On Wednesday, RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney gave an in-depth presentation at Business Insider’s Ignition conference on Facebook’s biggest opportunities looking to the future.

Here’s the full presentation he gave outlining his predictions for what’s next for the social network.

Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets Facebook is enormous -- and it's still growing Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets 'This company gushers out cash' Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets Facebook is second only to Google and more advertisers are interested in allocating more of their budgets to the social network. Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets Facebook isn't just the 'Big Blue App' Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets It's huge. Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets 'Facebook could be just as big as Google...' Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets Here are the four biggest opportunities ahead Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets 'Instagram is the story of 2016 for Facebook' Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets We're at a tipping point now in terms of TV advertising -- and Facebook video is helping push those ad budgets online Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets There are huge untouched profit and revenue opportunities in messaging Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets It will probably take ten years for Oculus to start paying off for Facebook, but it will likely get there eventually. Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets Now for the really long-term opportunities... Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets Could Facebook break into the 'work' market? There are certainly a lot of challenges. Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets 'I think those news-related ad dollars are being swept over to Facebook' Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets Can Facebook change people's search habits? 'I don't think it's going to happen.' Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets Facebook could take a commission of ecommerce on the site... Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets But there's one *enormous* challenge Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets Here's what you need to know: Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets Mark S. Mahaney Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets Mark S. Mahaney Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets Mark S. Mahaney Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets Mark S. Mahaney Mark S. Mahaney / RBC Capital Markets

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.