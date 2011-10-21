Mark Madoff's Wife Writes A Book About His Death, Vilifies Bernie

Photo: ABC News

NEW YORK (AP) — A new book by the widow of Bernard Madoff’s (MAY’-dawfs) son offers an intimate look at his torment over his father’s epic fraud.The book by Stephanie Madoff Mack — “The End of Normal: A Wife’s Anguish, A Widow’s New Life” — goes on sale Thursday.



The wife of Mark Madoff writes that he survived a suicide attempt four months before he killed himself on Dec. 11, 2010 — the second anniversary of his father’s arrest.

The book vilifies her father-in-law “Bernie” while calling her husband an innocent bystander and “hero” for turning him in.

The elder Madoff is serving a 150-year prison term for orchestrating a massive Ponzi scheme that wiped out thousands of clients. His two sons and brothers were executives at the Madoff firm but haven’t been charged with any crimes.

