Mark Madoff's Wife Had Been Trying To Change Her Name Prior To Suicide

More on the suicide of Mark Madoff, this time from the New York Times which spoke to a number of Madoff’s friends all of whom asked to stay off the record.



The gist of the piece is that living with the Madoff name eventually became unbearable.

No one in the financial world, the only world where he had ever worked, would publicly risk giving a job to a Madoff.

He understood how tainted his identity had become. His wife, Stephanie, had applied to the court this year to have her last name and that of her two children changed to “Morgan.”

At least eight of his faithful friends were willing to talk about his failed struggle to stay on course, but none wanted to be identified for this article out of respect for the family’s privacy or concern that they would become the next target of what one called “the crazies” who circle around everyone in the Madoff saga.

The Times also notes “The media attention… prompted his family to decide to cremate his body and not hold a funeral.”

Read the rest here >

