Anyone Who Thought Bernie Madoff Should Rot In Hell Just Got Their Wish

In better days.

Bernie Madoff’s eldest son Mark killed himself this morning, two years to the day after his father was busted for running the largest Ponzi scheme in history.Shortly after Madoff’s fraud was uncovered, with some of its victims left destitute, some said that jail was too good for the man responsible.



Others said that it was only money.

Well, this new punishment will likely be far harder on Bernie Madoff than his 150-year jail sentence. It will also be far harder on Madoff’s wife and Mark’s mother, Ruth, who has otherwise been ostracized, humiliated, and stripped of most of her wealth since her husband’s confession.

And it will be harder on the rest of the Madoff family, including Mark’s children, who are Madoff’s grandchildren.

Given the date Mark chose, there will likely be no doubt in his father’s mind who was the intended recipient of his final message.

Those who thought that Bernie Madoff should rot in hell have gotten their wish.

