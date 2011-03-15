HOUSE OF THE DAY: Mark Madoff's $7 Million Summer Home In Nantucket

Photo: Fizber

Mark Madoff and his widowed wife Stephanie bought this holiday home in Nantucket in 2008 for $6.5 million, according to the New York Times.Mark committed suicide in December last year, on the anniversary of the revelation that his father Bernie had been running an enormous ponzi scheme for years.



Now it’s one of the many properties on the market as Madoff investors who lost millions try to recoup their losses through lawyers like Irving Picard.

The house is beautiful, but of course tainted with sad memories.

Mark and Stephanie were married in Nantucket in 2003. The house is on the market for $7 million.

