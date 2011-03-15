HOUSE OF THE DAY: Mark Madoff's $7 Million Summer Home In Nantucket

Mark Madoff and his widowed wife Stephanie bought this holiday home in Nantucket in 2008 for $6.5 million, according to the New York Times.Mark committed suicide in December last year, on the anniversary of the revelation that his father Bernie had been running an enormous ponzi scheme for years.

Now it’s one of the many properties on the market as Madoff investors who lost millions try to recoup their losses through lawyers like Irving Picard.

The house is beautiful, but of course tainted with sad memories.

Mark and Stephanie were married in Nantucket in 2003. The house is on the market for $7 million.

The Madoff's bought the house at 51 Wanoma Way in 2008 for $6.5 million. It was built in 2005.

The home has sweeping 180 degree ocean views from the rear of the main house, which has a wrap-around porch

There are 12 rooms in total. This is the main living area.

There are fireplaces in the main room, and there's one in the office/den too.

This is the master bedroom. There are four other bedrooms in the house and guest quarters.

The master bedroom, which has amazing water views, has a second floor deck.

This is one of six full bathrooms in the house. The master ensuite is appointed in granite and has a bathtub, steam shower, and walk-in closet.

Here you can see the guest quarters overlooking the pool, patio and beach.

The guest house has one bedroom, and has its own kitchen, living room, laundry and bathroom.

Here you can see a private beach stair access and path leading down to the shore...

The home is located on Tom Nevers beach, near the pretty village of Siasconset, which used to be a fishing outpost and then became an artist's colony.

The house is now on the market for $7 million.

Mark's dad, Bernie, already sold off all assets from homes in Manhattan, Florida and Montauk...

