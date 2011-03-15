HOUSE OF THE DAY: Mark Madoff's $7 Million Summer Home In Nantucket

Photo: Fizber
Mark Madoff and his widowed wife Stephanie bought this holiday home in Nantucket in 2008 for $6.5 million, according to the New York Times.Mark committed suicide in December last year, on the anniversary of the revelation that his father Bernie had been running an enormous ponzi scheme for years.
Now it’s one of the many properties on the market as Madoff investors who lost millions try to recoup their losses through lawyers like Irving Picard.
The house is beautiful, but of course tainted with sad memories.
Mark and Stephanie were married in Nantucket in 2003. The house is on the market for $7 million.
The home has sweeping 180 degree ocean views from the rear of the main house, which has a wrap-around porch
This is one of six full bathrooms in the house. The master ensuite is appointed in granite and has a bathtub, steam shower, and walk-in closet.
The home is located on Tom Nevers beach, near the pretty village of Siasconset, which used to be a fishing outpost and then became an artist's colony.
