Bernie Madoff's Son Found Dead In Suicide

Horrible news. On the two year anniversary of Bernie Madoff’s confession, his son Mark Madoff has been found dead in a suicide, according to NY Post.
Officers were called to 158 Mercer Street to respond to a report that Mark Madoff was hanging in his apartment.
He was found at 7:30 a.m. by his father-in-law, said police sources.
There was no note, the sources said.
Both Mark and his brother Andrew worked at the firm.
Mark was 46.
More awful details from the Daily News:
The father-in-law told dispatchers that Mark Madoff was hanging from a dog leash, according to the sources.
His two-year-old son was asleep in another room, sources said.
Because it’s the two-year anniversary of Bernie Madoff’s arrest, the WSJ running a “where are they now” about the players. After failing to find a job in trading, Mark apparently was involved in development of iPad apps.
Click here for more on the long, sad list of Bernie Madoff victims >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.