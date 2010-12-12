Bernie Madoff's Son Found Dead In Suicide

Horrible news. On the two year anniversary of Bernie Madoff’s confession, his son Mark Madoff has been found dead in a suicide, according to NY Post.



Officers were called to 158 Mercer Street to respond to a report that Mark Madoff was hanging in his apartment.

He was found at 7:30 a.m. by his father-in-law, said police sources.

There was no note, the sources said.

Both Mark and his brother Andrew worked at the firm.

Mark was 46.

More awful details from the Daily News:

The father-in-law told dispatchers that Mark Madoff was hanging from a dog leash, according to the sources.

His two-year-old son was asleep in another room, sources said.

Because it’s the two-year anniversary of Bernie Madoff’s arrest, the WSJ running a “where are they now” about the players. After failing to find a job in trading, Mark apparently was involved in development of iPad apps.

