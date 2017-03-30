Mark Latham was fired by Sky News and a long-dormant Twitter account linked to him rumbled back to life

Mark Latham in his days as federal Labor leader in 2004. Photo: Jonathan Wood / Getty Images / File

Former Labor leader Mark Latham has been sacked as a commentator by Sky News after a string of controversies, the most recent being on-air comments speculating that a high school student involved in a video about International Women’s Day was gay.

Sky News chief executive officer Angelo Frangopoulos confirmed the decision via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

I have today advised Mark Latham that his contract has been terminated. — Angelos Frangopoulos (@frangopoulos) March 29, 2017

While we support strong opinions and robust arguments we pride ourselves in doing so in a civil and respectful manner. — Angelos Frangopoulos (@frangopoulos) March 29, 2017

This week footage began circulating from a recent show on Sky featuring Latham commenting on a video about feminism made by students at Sydney Boys High School. Latham called the teenagers “dickheads” and said: “I thought the first guy was gay.”

“The boys at the boys school look like dickheads doing their video, total dickheads,” he said on air.

Latham had also been the subject of complaints from other Sky contributors, including former NSW premier Kristina Keneally. Latham had referred to her as a “Yankee Sheila” on air.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten said Latham had exhibited “sad, attention seeking behaviour” and was acting “like a bully”.

Yesterday afternoon, a long-dormant Twitter account in Latham’s name — which has never been officially verified — suddenly came to life again, with a Trump-esque series of protesting tweets.

“I love gays!” one tweet insisted.

Why does bigoted Left assume use of word "gay" automatically negative? I love gays! Away from poisonous Left politics they are great people — Real Mark Latham (@RealMarkLatham) March 29, 2017

In another tweet, the author accused Sky of throwing him “under the bus”.

Sky execs gave Outsiders every encouragement, always urging us on (love ratings), so thanks for everything, up to point of thrown under bus — Real Mark Latham (@RealMarkLatham) March 29, 2017

Another tweet accused Labor leader Bill Shorten of abandoning him, finishing with a trademark Donald Trump style “Sad!”

Helped Little Billy write his 2014 budget reply speech (emails prove it) but now bagging me. Ungrateful! Just uses people. Sad! — Real Mark Latham (@RealMarkLatham) March 29, 2017

Before yesterday, the account hadn’t tweeted since August 2015, around the time Latham lost his job as a columnist with The Australian Financial Review.

