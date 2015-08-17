Mark Latham has quit as an AFR columnist after Buzzfeed linked him to a bizarre Twitter account

Mark Latham as ALP leader in 2004. Photo: Getty/Jonathan Wood

Mark Latham has quit as a columnist with The Australian Financial Review, amid mounting controversy over a Twitter account many suspected was being run by the former federal Labor leader.

Latham resigned yesterday, according to the AFR.

Today Mark DiStefano at Buzzfeed published a report linking Latham’s email address as published in the newspaper with a controversial Twitter account, @RealMarkLatham. This followed a story last week pointing to other evidence that Latham was running the account.

The account has horrified people with comments about domestic violence campaigner and Australian of the Year Rosie Batty, and transgender RAAF officer Group Captain Catherine McGregor, and remarks about female Australian media identities including Mia Freedman and Annabel Crabb.

The AFR’s editor-in-chief Michael Stutchbury said, however, that speculation that Latham was sacked – because of the controversy over some of his comments about women in his column and the apparent association with the Twitter profile – was wrong. “While I didn’t agree with everything Mark wrote, he has played a significant role in Australian public life and brought rare personal insight into his writing,” Stutch said.

Buzzfeed also reported Westpac, a sponsor of the AFR’s Women of Influence Awards, had raised concerns about some of Latham’s contributions.

The Twitter account has been claiming today that Latham is not its true owner. Here’s one example of its bizarre tweets today.

The Dismissal: The AFR has sacked poor Latho, who has retired to Mt Hunter Lodge for a rump steak (medium-rare). Maintain The Page. — Real Mark Latham (@RealMarkLatham) August 17, 2015

The full account, which some people will find offensive, is here.

