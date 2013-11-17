Mark Latham Has People Agog With His Weird Column About 'The Bachelor'

Getty / Jonathan Wood (File)

Former Labor leader Mark Latham today has an exceptionally strange column — even for him — about reality TV show The Bachelor.

In summary he starts by saying he’s addicted to the show but then proceeds to tear into its participants, saying the remaining two bachelorettes suffer “emotional retardation”.

He refers to the women in the show as “chickie-babes”.

He manages a side-swipe at respected 730 anchor Leigh Sales, referring to her “annoying superficiality”.

Talking about the depth of his obsession with the show whose stars he clearly loathes, he says:

Already I’m bracing myself for having to visit a Dickensian church hall one day, announcing myself to a circle of similarly troubled souls: “My name’s Mark and I’m a Bachelor addict.”

The final paragraph uses the exceptionally tasteless term “two-bagger”.

There are plenty of people who don’t think Latham should even be writing about politics. At least we now know that if he is going to write he should definitely stick to just politics.

Below is a selection of what some people are saying about it today.

Mark Latham reveals the true depth of his tool-dom in today's Sun Herald. "Chickie-babes", seriously? — Bryce Corbett (@brycecorbett) November 16, 2013

Latham's column in the Sun Herald today on the Bachelor is surely one of the worst things published anywhere, ever? — Josephine Tovey (@Jo_Tovey) November 17, 2013

I learnt all my negging from Mark Latham. — $cot (@ScotPittaway) November 17, 2013

Open @smh site –> Read first headline: Mark Latham – Why I love the Bachelor –> Close SMH site — Guida Tabasco (@G_repuS) November 16, 2013

An open letter to Mark Latham's doctors: Whatever combination of psychotropic seasonings you've got him on, you're nailing it. #auspol — Prick With A Fork (@pwafork) November 16, 2013

Wow Mark Latham is a douche canoe. (Just in case you forgot). http://t.co/L3LOoN2o6W — jiuki (@GarvilchMariana) November 16, 2013

Former Labor leader Mark Latham waxes lyrical about The Bachelor, is genuinely offensive in SMH op ed http://t.co/r6aNaUmN35 — Pedestrian.TV (@pedestriandaily) November 17, 2013

