VC Mark Kvamme's Commercial For LinkedIn

In this video LinkedIn VC pretends he needs intro to another tech bigwig to show how “useful” LinkedIn is.



We’re thinking: hmmmmm.

The video is all about he was only able to contact Ross Levinsohn (former Fox Interactive chief who snapped up MySpace for Rupert Murdoch/News Corp.) thanks to a LinkedIn introduction from mutual business connection Netscape founder and Ning co-founder Mark Andreessen! Um, yeah, you’re Sequoia Capital’s Mark Kvamme. Like you couldn’t have cold called him. But we like how you’re doing pitching in to help your portfolio company with this commercial.

(Remember, Sequoia is the company that first sounded the alarm on pain at portfolio companies, telling them what they’re going to have to do to stay alive. Guess we found out one trick…)

Mark Kvamme—he’s just like us! Except with more important friends.

LinkedIn corporate blog: Here’s a LinkedIn user best practice to end the week with. You’ve probably seen a lot of our past users describe their Aha moments – whether it be finding a $1M client or creating an “accidental” global enterprise – but millions of other users find their Aha moments through simple mutual introductions that LinkedIn affords on a daily basis.

Aha moment! How very Oprah of them…

This week, we shine the spotlight on Mark Kvamme (partner at Sequoia capital, one of LinkedIn’s early institutional investors), who’s also on LinkedIn’s board of directors. Mark talks of his original Aha moment on LinkedIn – finding and connecting with Ross Levinsohn through a mutual connection, Marc Andreessen.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.